Elsie Piccola
Elsie Piccola, (nee. Connelly) 82, peacefully passed on 1/31/20, in the loving embrace of her children. Elsie joins her predeceased husband of 62 years, Carl L. Piccola; the great love of her life.
Devoted mother of Carol Mawyer (John), Patti Piccola Schuman (David), Martin Piccola and Susan Piccola-Lospinoso.
Cherished "Nanny" to 7 grandchildren, Lindsay Schuman Leopold, Cristina Celii Prince, Adam Schuman, Melissa Celii Thackston, Emily Schuman Woods, Joshua Lospinoso, Cassidy Lospinoso plus ten great-grandchildren, several dear nieces & nephews as well as a multitude of friends.
Raised in Florham Park, NJ Elsie lived most of her life in East Hanover, NJ then later in Chatham, MA, Trinity, FL & Charlottesville, VA. She was a life-long learner. An exemplary homemaker, she loved gardening, reading, travel and a good conversation.
She fulfilled a life-long dream when she & Carl became acclaimed owners/innkeepers of Cape Cod's Moses Nickerson House Inn. She was a mystic filled with joy, wonder, wisdom & kindness. She had an insatiable desire for new experiences, a deep appreciation for beauty, and saw the possibilities & good in everyone.
Her love for those who touched her heart was only surpassed by the love everyone had for her.
A Celebration of Life will take place in Green Village, NJ on 6/27/20. Inquires regarding details can be directed to [email protected]
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020