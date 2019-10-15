Services
Dangler Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Speedwell Avenue
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
973-539-3300
Elwin "Ron" Orr

Elwin "Ron" Orr Obituary
Elwin "Ron" Orr

Elwin "Ron" Orr passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Morristown Medical Center.

Family and friends are welcome to gather for a Memorial Visitation on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 3-7pm at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Ave, Morris Plains. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Virgil's Church, Morris Plains. Inurnment of Ashes will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.

Please see [email protected] for more details and to leave a condolence.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
