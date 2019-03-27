|
Elyse Wall
Morristown - Elyse Loretta Wall, age 74 passed away on Thursday, March 14th, 2019 in Morristown. Elyse was born on April 19th, 1944. She was the daughter of David and Evelyn Wall. Elyse graduated from Morristown High School. While there, she earned 11 awards for her many accomplishments in sports. She went on to attend Morris County College and earned a certification from Kathleen Gibbs Computer School. As a contractor, she provided many years of service to the Exxon Corporation, in Madison NJ. In her youth, Elyse had a passion for playing tennis and enjoyed racing her Dodge Challenger for sport! In her later years she was content with watching professional tennis matches on television and listening to music. One of her favorite pastimes was spending time at Flea Markets and Thrift Stores, shopping for treasures. Elyse had an outgoing personality, optimistic perspective, boisterous laugh and very loud whisper! She was a devout Jehovah's Witness who never missed an opportunity to share God's word with others. Elyse leaves her loving memories to be cherished by Robert Wall of Orange NJ, Bernice Wall of Morristown NJ, Gilbert Wall of East Orange NJ, Elizabeth Mincey of Morristown NJ, Edward Wall of Mine Hill NJ, and Bradley Wall of Miami FL,along with a host of Nieces and Nephews. She is predeceased by brothers Freddy Wall, David Wall, and Willie Wall, and sisters Clara Wall, Lavonia Wall, and Sandy Wall. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28th at 3pm. A funeral will be held at 4pm. All services will be at Rowe Funeral Home, 71 Washington St. Morristown, NJ. Online condolences can be submitted at www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 27, 2019