Emil Kenneth Merz
Fuquay-Varina, NC - Emil Kenneth Merz, age 88, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 holding the hand of his loving wife of 39 years, Elizabeth Merz.
Emil was born in Brooklyn, NY May 16, 1931 to the late Emil John Merz and Charlott Hicks Merz. He graduated from Teaneck High School in 1949. He received his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from New York University in 1953.
Emil started working at (ARADCOM) Picatmy Arsenal in Rockaway, NJ in 1963. An accomplished career in small arms development and design with 40 years of service, he retired in 2001. He moved to North Carolina in 2007.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Merz; and son, Norman Killingback.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Merz; his children, Patricia Thompson, Barbara Bitheimer, Kenneth Merz, and Donald Killingback; his 15 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Bentwinds Country Club, Fuquay-Varina.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the 2020 Trump campaign.
