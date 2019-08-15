|
|
Emily F. Avetzuk
Boonton - Emily F. Avetzuk passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Boonton Care Center in Boonton. She was 94 years young.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, August 16th at 10 AM at St. Mary's RC Church, 15 Myers Ave., Denville. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Emily's memory by way of www.inmemof.org.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 15, 2019