Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
15 Myers Ave.
Denville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Avetzuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily F. Avetzuk


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily F. Avetzuk Obituary
Emily F. Avetzuk

Boonton - Emily F. Avetzuk passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Boonton Care Center in Boonton. She was 94 years young.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, August 16th at 10 AM at St. Mary's RC Church, 15 Myers Ave., Denville. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Emily's memory by way of www.inmemof.org.

Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now