Emily Loretta Maluk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily Loretta Maluk

Wharton - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother, Emily L. Maluk on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital/Dover. She passed peacefully while surrounded by her family. She was 80 years of age.

She was born in Mechanicsville, Maryland and lived most of her life in Wharton. She was a homemaker.

Survived by her three Children: Janet of Wharton, Jay and his family of Budd Lake & Mike and his family of Milford, PA. Also survived by four grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 12 noon to 1pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, E. Hanover. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved