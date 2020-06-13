Emily Loretta Maluk
Wharton - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother, Emily L. Maluk on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital/Dover. She passed peacefully while surrounded by her family. She was 80 years of age.
She was born in Mechanicsville, Maryland and lived most of her life in Wharton. She was a homemaker.
Survived by her three Children: Janet of Wharton, Jay and his family of Budd Lake & Mike and his family of Milford, PA. Also survived by four grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 12 noon to 1pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, E. Hanover. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.