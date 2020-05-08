|
Emily M. Cullen
Mt. Arlington - Mrs. Emily M. Cullen, 95, died on May 6, 2020 from an accidental fall. She was born on Oct. 12, 1924, in Jersey City, NJ to Valeria and Constantin Bojarski. Wife of James P. Cullen (deceased in 1993). Last surviving sibling of Charles, Adam, Andrew, William and Marie Pegut and Helen Kasten. She had lived in Jersey City, North Arlington, Nutley, Randolph, and in Mt. Arlington for 26 years.
She is survived by her 4 children: Linda (and William) Halley of Randolph; Dennis (and Donna) of Naples, FL; James Jr. (and Evelyn) of Bartonsville, PA; and Gary (and Jennifer) of Whitehall Twp., PA. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren: James Wilson, Scott Cullen Wilson, Cheryl (and Adam) Verchinski, Jenissa (and Thomas) Troutman, Darlene Cullen-Zen, James (and Lisa) Cullen IV, David (and Suzzanne) Cullen, Paul (and Sharon) Cullen, Janen Cullen, Samantha Cullen, Audrey Cullen, Michael (and Kelly) Cullen, Jennifer (and Matthew) Gotimer, Kristen Cullen, Stephen (and Delmira) Cullen, and Danielle Cullen.
Emily's extended family included 22 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Emily led a long eventful busy life and was part of the Greatest Generation, living through the Great Depression, losing her father at the age of 6, working as a Rosie the Riveter during WWII, and most importantly always being there for and raising 4 children. It continued with becoming a grandmother at an early age and being special and loving to all of her grandchildren. She loved taking photographs, making puzzles and taking adventure rides - first with her own children, then with her grandchildren and up until very recently shared them with her grandson Scott.
Emily loved her family with every fiber of her being and managed to rejuvenate herself with each upcoming generation. This was her secret to joy in life and her inspiration to stay forever young and overcome every physical obstacle.
"Fear not nor grieve at my departure, you whom I have loved so much, for my roots and yours are forever intertwined."
Arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com). The entombment will be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.
Published in Daily Record from May 8 to May 9, 2020