|
|
Emma Lash Martin
Morristown - Emma Lash Martin 84, passed quietly in her sleep, early Sunday, July 21, in Laurel Maryland. Emma was born in Winston Salem North Carolina; but was a long-time resident of Morristown, New Jersey.
"Ms. Emma" as she was sometimes affectionally called, came to Morristown in 1957 after she married Richard D. Martin of Morristown.
She was a long-standing member of Bethel AME Church in Morristown; she sang in the Greater Bethel Choir, played the piano and arranged flowers for the Table of Hope clients.
In the community, Emma was a member or volunteer of Bethel Angels, The Junior Matrons, Hope House in Dover, the Eric Johnson House, North Carolina Central University Alumni NJ Chapter, and Lambda Kappa Mu Sorority. She was most known as the receptionist at the "The Nabe" from 1957 - 1980.
Predeceased by her husband Richard in 2013, Emma is survived by her daughter Tammi L. Martin of Lanham MD. Emma loved bid whist, flowers and being surrounded by family and friends.
A family and friends fellowship will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Bethel AME Church in Morristown NJ at 10 am, followed by a Memorial service at 11 am. In addition to flowers, expressions of sympathy can also be made through a donation to the , P.O Box 96011 Washington DC 20090-6011 or 800-272-3900 or on behalf of Emma L. Martin.
Published in Daily Record on July 25, 2019