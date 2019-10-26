|
Enzo Lo Iacono
Rockaway Borough - Enzo Lo Iacono, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Saint Clare's Hospital in Denville.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 30th at 10 am at St. Cecilia's RC Church, 90 Church Street, Rockaway. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Relatives and friends are welcome to visit on Tuesday, October 29th from 4 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019