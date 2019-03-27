|
|
Eric L. Kyte
Lake Hopatcong - Eric L. Kyte 40, passed away at his residence in Lake Hopatcong on Monday, March 25, 2019. Eric was a Journeyman electrician for Local 164 IBEW, Paramus.
Eric loved his dogs, his Pontiac GTO and his Harleys. He is survived by his father Thomas Sr., his brother Thomas Jr. both of Lake Hopatcong. He was predeceased by his mother Sandra in 2014.
Visitation 3:00 PM -5:00 PM & 7:00PM - 9:00PM Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Interment is private.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 27, 2019