Eric N. Bentrovato
Tampa FL - Eric N., 51, of Tampa FL, passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2019. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. Originally from Dover, NJ, Eric is survived by his loving wife, Renee, twin daughters Erica & Elayna, parents Joseph & Carolina, brother, Joe & wife Candy, nephews Jacob, Christian & Ryan, grandmother Domenica Bentrovato and 3 granddaughters. Services were held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 with military honors at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Tampa FL. You may view the announcement and sign the online guestbook at www.blountcurrywest.com.
Published in Daily Record on May 2, 2019