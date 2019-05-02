Services
Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
6802 SILVERMILL DR
Tampa, FL 33635
(813) 814-4444
For more information about
Eric Bentrovato
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Bentrovato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric N. Bentrovato


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eric N. Bentrovato Obituary
Eric N. Bentrovato

Tampa FL - Eric N., 51, of Tampa FL, passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2019. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. Originally from Dover, NJ, Eric is survived by his loving wife, Renee, twin daughters Erica & Elayna, parents Joseph & Carolina, brother, Joe & wife Candy, nephews Jacob, Christian & Ryan, grandmother Domenica Bentrovato and 3 granddaughters. Services were held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 with military honors at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Tampa FL. You may view the announcement and sign the online guestbook at www.blountcurrywest.com.
Published in Daily Record on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now