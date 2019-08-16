|
Eric Wilhjelm
Dover - Eric Wilhjelm passed away on August 4th after a brief illness. Eric was the owner of Hyde's Glass and Mirror in Dover, NJ where he built a successful business with a reputation for fairness and value.
Eric leaves behind a loving family, his wife Cindy, daughter Kirsten; partner Valerie Van Hoven and her children Nicole and Eric. He also leaves his mother and father Carl and Alice Wilhjelm of Pompton Plains, brothers Chris, Barry, and David, and his sister Barbara Trappe; along with many in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, and extended family.
His team at the shop Tommy, Bob, Brian, and Kirsten are working hard to keep the business going strong. His lifetime of friends, business associates, and golf buddies miss him terribly.
Eric attended County College of Morris and William Paterson University where he majored in Music Education. Even well into his career as a glazier, he continued to work performing occasionally on the trombone and euphonium, and teaching marching band, most recently with the Mendham High School Band under the direction of family friend Gary Quam.
He will be remembered for his determined work ethic, his quiet good humor, his dedication to family, and his care for others. He was 59 years old at his passing.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 16, 2019