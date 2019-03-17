|
|
Ernest Henry King
Bushnell, FL - Ernest (Ernie) passed in peace on March 11, 2019 in the Legacy House Hospice in Ocala, Florida. He was born in Scranton, PA in 1928, the eldest son of Ernest and Anna King.
Ernie graduated from high school in Roxbury, NJ Class of 1946 and later served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict in 1951-1952 and earned 4 battle stars.
Ernie began a lifelong interest in all forms of boating by working in a boatyard in Lake Hopatcong, NJ where he resided for many years. This interest culminated in his role as a stunt driver in the making of the film "Miss Madison" (filmed in 2000). In the film, Ernie raced the Atlas Van Lines unlimited hydroplane boat at ridiculous speed and loved every moment.
Ernie was the president of L.E. Freund Inc., an automotive business in Succasunna, NJ, where he developed a loyal list of customers for over 30 years. His second passion was antique cars and nautical antiques. He and his wife Betty spent a lifetime collecting and selling.
Ernie and Betty were snowbirds and for the past twenty years divided their time between their homes in Alexandria Bay, NY and Bushnell.
He was a lifetime member of the VFW, 65+ year member of the Musconetcong Masonic Lodge #42, American Legion, Lions, ACBS & AOMCI.
In addition to his parents, Ernie was predeceased by his brother Charlie and his son Edward. He is survived by his beloved wife Betty, stepdaughter Betty (Donald) Thornton of East Stroudsburg, PA, stepson Richard Buchanan (Julie) of Great Falls, VA, nieces Debbie Esposito of Boca Raton, Dawne King of Port St Lucie, and nephew Douglas King of Lake Hopatcong, NJ, 3 step grandchildren and 4 great step grandchildren, all residing in PA.
Services will be held at the First United Methodist United Church, 221 West Noble Avenue, Bushnell, FL on Saturday March 23rd at 2:00 pm. Interment to be at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Ernie can be made to the Legacy House Hospice, Ocala, FL.
Funeral arrangements by Baldwin Brothers in Ocala.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 17, 2019