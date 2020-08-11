Estelle Taffel
Newton - Estelle Taffel, age 83 of Newton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Isidore. Devoted mother of Harriet F. Hester. Dear grandmother of Norrin Hester and his wife Katie. Estelle was a social worker and worked for Jewish Family Services in Morristown, for over 15 years. A graveside service will be held 12pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Mt. Freedom Cemetery, 118 South Road, Randolph, NJ. Memorial Donations in memory of Estelle Taffel may be made to the American Heart Association
, www.heart.org
. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.