Toms River - Estelle Wasserman Vester, 76, of Toms River, passed away on October 2, 2019, at her home. She graduated from Morristown High School in 1961, later attending merchandising school in New York, where she further developed her keen eye for fashion. Estelle worked in many industries but was most adept as a senior worker's compensation analyst, notably for Travelers Insurance for over 15 years. Later in life, she worked as a realtor with Horizon Prudential in Mountain Lakes, NJ. Estelle was proud of her Jewish faith and a true blue Democrat and was active in Democratic politics in Morris County. She loved music and could sing lyrics from all songs, especially 50's music. Estelle and her husband, Jim, married in 1983 and resided in Parsippany, NJ, for over 30 years. They moved to Egg Harbor Twp in 2004, to an active adult community and settled in Toms River in 2015. Predeceased by her parents Belle and Irwin Wasserman, and her granddaughter, Molly O'Donnell, Estelle is survived by her husband Jim; Son, Loren O'Donnell of Madison, NJ; Daughter, Rebecca O'Donnell-Kapp and her husband George; Sister, Carol Shapiro and her husband Joel; Grandkids, Cassie and Jake; Nephew, Robert Shapiro and his wife Jill and their daughter, Raquel; Niece, Beth Torepka and her husband Mark and their daughter, Aly. She is also survived by many cousins, being one of 14 first cousins. Funeral services will be held 10 AM Monday, October 7, at Beth Am Shalom, 1235 Highway 70, Lakewood, NJ with interment to follow at Mount Freedom Hebrew Cemetery, South Rd., Randolph, NJ. Memorial contributions in Estelle's honor may be directed to Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medicine (https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer) or Beth Am Shalom (http://bethamshalom.org/). Arrangements are under the care of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 5, 2019