Ethel Ann Carter
Madison - Ethel Ann Carter, 102, a longtime resident of Madison New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at The Villa in Florham Park.
Ethel was born in Boston Massachusetts May 2, 1917 and graduated High School from Newton, Massachusetts. Mrs. Carter worked as a fashion model and sales person at Filene's Department Store in Boston. Ethel and her husband William Carter married in Boston Massachusetts, October 1942, moved to Brooklyn and then to Madison in 1949. During WWII, William was stationed in the Solomon Islands and Ethel & "Bill" exchanged love letters weekly. Ethel had an extensive doll collection, loved Ogunquit, Maine and Lobster Rolls at Legal Seafoods in Short Hills. Ethel always believed in eating well and that led to her longevity. A member of Madison's Thursday Morning Club, Ethel served on the Board of Time Out Adult Day Care Center in Madison and served on its founding committee. Ethel was an advocate for adult day care and also organized activities for disabled senior citizens. Mrs. Carter earned "Volunteer of the Year" kudos in 2017, and a proclamation in her honor presented by Madison Mayor Robert Conley on her 100th birthday. Ethel always led with her heart, inviting a blind stranger and her dog for dinner and paid for piano lessons for a young man who could not afford them.
Mrs Carter's husband, William Carter, daughter, Ellen Carter and son Robert Carter, died previously. She is survived by her daughter Virginia Carter and her husband Larry of Bend, Oregon; her son William Carter, Jr. of Chatham, New Jersey. Ethel is also survived by five grandchildren, Jeffrey and his wife Kara, Robert, Philip, Caroline and Jacqueline. She is also survived by one great grandchild, Keith Carter.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ethel Carter's name to the Thursday Morning Club, 25 Cook Avenue, Madison, N.J. 07940. https://thursdaymorningclub.org/donate/
Arrangements entrusted to Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home, Chatham.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020