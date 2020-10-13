1/
Ethel M. "Ebbie" Bencivengo
formerly Netcong - Ethel M. "Ebbie" Bencivengo, 88, of Netcong, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, with her family by her side.

Born on February 17, 1932, in Flanders, NJ to the late Tony and Retta (Beam) Zenna, Ebbie resided in Netcong for 61 years. She was an Administrative Assistant at Lenape Valley Regional High School in Stanhope prior to retiring in 1992. Ebbie loved reading, cooking, shopping and crocheting. She was a devoted parishioner at St. Michael's Church in Netcong. Ebbie's greatest joy in life was spending time with her adoring family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Peter in 1996, her four sisters Helen Zenna, Marion Benvenuto, Goldie Esposito and Alice Esposito and a brother, Tony Zenna.

Survivors include a daughter Cindy Lasky and husband Richard, two granddaughters Kristen and Kara Lasky and a sister Maisie Esposito.

Ebbie's Life Celebration will include visiting on Thursday, October 15 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. A funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, October 16 beginning at11:00 AM at St. Michael's RC Church in Netcong. Friends and relatives are invited to meet directly at church for Mass. Ebbie will be laid to rest at Stanhope Union Cemetery. For memorial donations please consider Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. For further information or to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.




Published in Daily Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
(973) 398-3000
