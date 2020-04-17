|
|
Eugene Crance
Eugene "Gene" Crance, 84, formerly of Mt. Arlington and Montville, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.Born in New York City on November 24, 1935 to the late Ralph and Eugenie (Delarbre) Crance, Gene served proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a 45-year volunteer and Past Chief of the Mt. Arlington Fire Department and former Mayor of the Borough of Mt. Arlington. Gene was also the founder and former President of TEC Installations, Inc. in Paterson, NJ. His passions included time spent with the MTAFD, playing golf at the Water Gap Country Club (where he was often awarded "Most Honest Golfer"), watching the New York Yankees and spending time with his beloved Olivia.Survivors include his wife, Olivia "Livy" Jaugstetter of Montville; four children, Michele & Scott Bartolett of Bridgewater; Cheryl & John Crisp of Great Meadows; Denise & Brian Stanford of Succasunna; and Scott & Tina Crance of Flanders; ten grandchildren, Sarah, Jaime & Grace Bartolett, Abigail & Madeline Crisp, Lara, Blace & Brielle Newkirk and Mason & Evan Crance; two brothers, Ralph & Anne-Marie Crance and Richard & Lei Crance, both of Dunedin, FL; and many lifelong friends & extended family. Out of an abundance of love, caution and due to the restrictions of social distancing, the family has decided that services will be postponed until such a time that his life can be celebrated with all who knew and loved him. For memorial donations please consider the Mt. Arlington Fire Department, 407 Howard Blvd., Mt. Arlington, NJ 07856. Visit mtafd26.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020