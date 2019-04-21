Services
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa R.C Church
151 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Buczynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene F. Buczynski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eugene F. Buczynski Obituary
Eugene F. Buczynski

Landing - Eugene F. Buczynski, loving known as 'Mr. B', passed away on Thursday April 18, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover. He was 69.

Gene was born and raised in Manchester, New Hampshire. He lived in Parsippany before moving to Landing 32 years ago.

Gene started his career as a civil engineer for Schoor DePalma Engineering in Parsippany then later working for Van Cleef Engineering in Mt. Arlington for 34 years.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 6320 in Succasunna.

Gene was a loving family man. He always put them first and before everything. He found the most joy on the Jersey Shore with his children and grandchildren.

Gene was also a lifelong coach. Whether it be soccer or basketball, he thoroughly enjoyed coaching not only his children but his grandchildren as well.

Survivors include the love of his life, his wife, Colleen (nee-Sutton); his son, Eugene A. and his wife, Danielle; his daughter, Jane Marie Buczynsi; his sister, Marcia McCooey and her husband, Daniel; and his four grandchildren: Morgan, Austin, Julia, and Jennifer.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 10:00am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Theresa R.C Church. 151 Main Street, Succasunna. Interment: Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown. Visiting hours are on Monday Evening from 5:00-8:00pm at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973) 887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to . P.O. Box 1000 (Dept. 300) Memphis, TN 38148 or The Angel Fund at St. Theresa School, 135 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 07876.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Par-Troy Funeral Home
Download Now