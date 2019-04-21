|
|
Eugene F. Buczynski
Landing - Eugene F. Buczynski, loving known as 'Mr. B', passed away on Thursday April 18, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover. He was 69.
Gene was born and raised in Manchester, New Hampshire. He lived in Parsippany before moving to Landing 32 years ago.
Gene started his career as a civil engineer for Schoor DePalma Engineering in Parsippany then later working for Van Cleef Engineering in Mt. Arlington for 34 years.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 6320 in Succasunna.
Gene was a loving family man. He always put them first and before everything. He found the most joy on the Jersey Shore with his children and grandchildren.
Gene was also a lifelong coach. Whether it be soccer or basketball, he thoroughly enjoyed coaching not only his children but his grandchildren as well.
Survivors include the love of his life, his wife, Colleen (nee-Sutton); his son, Eugene A. and his wife, Danielle; his daughter, Jane Marie Buczynsi; his sister, Marcia McCooey and her husband, Daniel; and his four grandchildren: Morgan, Austin, Julia, and Jennifer.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 10:00am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Theresa R.C Church. 151 Main Street, Succasunna. Interment: Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown. Visiting hours are on Monday Evening from 5:00-8:00pm at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973) 887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to . P.O. Box 1000 (Dept. 300) Memphis, TN 38148 or The Angel Fund at St. Theresa School, 135 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 07876.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 21, 2019