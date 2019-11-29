|
Eugene Joseph Moore
Hilton Head Island, SC - Eugene Joseph Moore, of Hilton Head Island, SC, formerly of Morristown, NJ, passed away at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, on Monday, November 25, 2019. He will be greatly missed.
Gene was born in Plymouth, PA in 1938, the second child of Joseph and Elizabeth (Kline) Moore. His family moved to Clifton, NJ and he attended St. Paul's Grammar School and Pope Pius High School in Clifton and graduated from Seton Hall University. He joined the Army for several years and then began his career in pharmaceutical distribution and logistics at E.R. Squibb; he spent most of his professional career at Hoffman-LaRoche, Inc. He and his wife Pat moved their family for his job several times, including to Chicago, IL and Dallas, TX. He spent the last 15 years of his career at Roche in New Jersey. He worked for FedEx for a short time and retired in 2001.
Gene had a strong Catholic faith and was active at his parishes, Assumption in Morristown and St. Francis by the Sea in Hilton Head; he was an usher, a Knight of Columbus and a thrift-shop volunteer. He was very generous and devoted to providing for his family and ensuring their well-being. He enjoyed coaching all of his children's sports, including baseball, basketball and soccer. He also coordinated and ran CYO basketball leagues for several years. He loved to golf (he made 3 hole-in-ones), watch the NY Yankees, Dallas Cowboys, and NY Rangers, and spend time with his children and grandchildren.
Gene is survived by his loving family: children Brenda (Kevin) Scully, Kathleen Burwell, Kevin (Valarie) Moore and Patrick (Amanda) Moore; grandchildren Morgan, Justin, Ellie, Kevin Jr., Sean, Murphy and Margaret. He is also survived by his nephew Joe (Diane) Lattanzio and family.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife Patricia (in 2017), his parents, sister Marilyn Lattanzio and nephew Robert Lattanzio.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Doyle Funeral Home in Morristown. Visitation will be Sunday, December 1 from 2-6pm and the Rite of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 2 at 10am at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Morristown NJ. Entombment will be at Holy Rood Cemetery in Morristown NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Paralyzed Veterans of America, a cause Gene supported throughout his life. You may donate in memory of Gene Moore.
.org/" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://secure..org/. You may donate in memory of Gene Moore.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019