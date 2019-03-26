|

Evelyn A. Malackov
Chatham - Evelyn A. Malackov, 88, a longtime Chatham Borough resident, died peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 at her home. She was an incredible woman that had an equally incredible life & career. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for a visitation to celebrate Evelyn's life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by an 11:00AM funeral service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover. For a complete obituary and further information, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 26, 2019