Evelyn M. Cosgrove
Lake Hiawatha - Evelyn Margaret Cosgrove (nee Ferraro), 93, passed peacefully away on Monday morning, April 27, 2020 at the Genesis/Troy Hills Center in Parsippany.
Born and raised in Hackensack, she had been a resident of Oakland, NJ before coming to the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany in 1976.
Mrs. Cosgrove had worked as a Platform Client Service Associate at Valley National Bank in Parsippany before retiring in July of 1992. Prior work experiences include Office Administrator for The Aladdin Carpet Company, Fairfield, NJ and Head Teller at People's Trust Bank in Hackensack, NJ.
A longtime parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in Parsippany, Mrs. Cosgrove had been a member of The Rosary Altar Society as well as The Good Samaritans. In addition to these clubs, Evelyn was a steadfast supporter of St. Peter the Apostle School. Her giving nature was undeniable and her infectious laugh will be missed by many.
A loving wife, beloved mother, devoted sister and adored grandmother, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Cosgrove, Jr.; her dear grandson, Christopher Balchunas; and seven brothers and sisters.
Evelyn is survived by her four daughters, Pamela Balchunas & Patricia O'Connell of California, Eileen Pierson & Jeananne Devaney of Lake Hiawatha; her son-in-law Jim Devaney, also of Lake Hiawatha; and 5 adoring grandchildren, Christine & Jessica Pierson, Cassidy & Ryan Devaney, and Julie Balchunas.
In the interest of public health, all services and interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private for the immediate family under the direction of S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). A Memorial Mass at her beloved St. Peter's will be celebrated in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for memorial gifts or donations to The St. Peter the Apostle Food Pantry in Parsippany. For further info, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 1 to May 2, 2020