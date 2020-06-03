Everett B. Dayton
Davidson, NC - Everett B. Dayton, 88, of Davidson, NC, passed away on May 28, 2020 after losing his battle to Covid-19. Everett was born in Newark, NJ, on August 30, 1931, to the late William E. and Bessie Britton Dayton. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Amy Carol, and his sister, Janet Knipher. He is survived by his children, Debra Lynch of Boonton, NJ; Everett (Britt) Jr. of Davidson, NC; and Amy Ustupski of Amelia Island, FL. He has six grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Everett's ashes will be interred alongside his wife and partner of almost 60 years in Boonton Township., NJ, where both he and his father served honorably on the Township Committee and as Mayor. Those who knew Everett enjoyed in his intellect, humor, attention to detail and community service. He graduated from Blair Academy and Lafayette College before starting his career in banking. He achieved successive promotions and managed multiple integrations of bank mergers completing his career with what is now Chase Bank as Vice President/Controller's office. Everett maintained a lifelong interest in New Jersey politics and community service. He volunteered as Treasurer for Riverside Hospital's annual fund-raising fair, FanFair, for several years and generously supported multiple charitable organizations. Upon retirement, Everett and Carol moved to Punta Gorda, FL, where they cared for Carol's parents and became active in the local community. Everett developed a passion for the United States Power Squadron and served multiple leadership roles in the Peace River, FL, squadron. Friends were amused that he studied for and passed advanced boating safety and navigation courses while never owning a boat, which was one example of his love of learning. Everett was a keen bridge player who played competitively and for pleasure throughout his adult life.
After 23 years in Florida, Everett and Carol moved to The Pines at Davidson, NC, where his son rejoiced in having them nearby and their daughters visited often and provided loving care. Three children could not be more blessed by what was given by Everett and Carol. Memorial Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice Care.
Davidson, NC - Everett B. Dayton, 88, of Davidson, NC, passed away on May 28, 2020 after losing his battle to Covid-19. Everett was born in Newark, NJ, on August 30, 1931, to the late William E. and Bessie Britton Dayton. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Amy Carol, and his sister, Janet Knipher. He is survived by his children, Debra Lynch of Boonton, NJ; Everett (Britt) Jr. of Davidson, NC; and Amy Ustupski of Amelia Island, FL. He has six grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Everett's ashes will be interred alongside his wife and partner of almost 60 years in Boonton Township., NJ, where both he and his father served honorably on the Township Committee and as Mayor. Those who knew Everett enjoyed in his intellect, humor, attention to detail and community service. He graduated from Blair Academy and Lafayette College before starting his career in banking. He achieved successive promotions and managed multiple integrations of bank mergers completing his career with what is now Chase Bank as Vice President/Controller's office. Everett maintained a lifelong interest in New Jersey politics and community service. He volunteered as Treasurer for Riverside Hospital's annual fund-raising fair, FanFair, for several years and generously supported multiple charitable organizations. Upon retirement, Everett and Carol moved to Punta Gorda, FL, where they cared for Carol's parents and became active in the local community. Everett developed a passion for the United States Power Squadron and served multiple leadership roles in the Peace River, FL, squadron. Friends were amused that he studied for and passed advanced boating safety and navigation courses while never owning a boat, which was one example of his love of learning. Everett was a keen bridge player who played competitively and for pleasure throughout his adult life.
After 23 years in Florida, Everett and Carol moved to The Pines at Davidson, NC, where his son rejoiced in having them nearby and their daughters visited often and provided loving care. Three children could not be more blessed by what was given by Everett and Carol. Memorial Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice Care.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.