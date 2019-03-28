Resources
Everett Paul Corby

Paterson - Everett Paul Corby, 68, died suddenly on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the place he found his calling in life, Good Shepherd Mission in Paterson, where he was a counselor, teacher and office manager for 18 years. He was loved, respected and admired by all who entered the doors of the mission. Born in Dover, NJ, he is predeceased by his parents Robert Corby Sr. and Edna Earl Edsall, and brother Robert Jr. He is survived by sisters Elizabeth Wright and husband Tom of Kingston, TN, Diane of Hopatcong, Denise of Bristol, CT and Carol Stanhope and husband Lee of Stewartsville. Also survived by his brothers Charles and wife Patricia of Lake Hopatcong and John of Norfolk, MA; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held in July 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Good Shepherd Mission, PO Box 2401, Paterson, NJ 07509 website: GSMPAT.ORG
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 28, 2019
