Faye S. Peer
- - Faye S. Peer passed peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019. She shared 81 years of love and kindness with all who knew her. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18th from 2-4 pm at the Norman Dean Funeral Home. A Prayer Service will begin at 3:30. A private burial will take place at Rockaway Valley Cemetery in the family plot. Donations in her name may be made to the good work of of NJ, 1384 Perrineville Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831.
Faye was born in Denville and was one of five children to bless the Sheldon family. After her schooling she met Donald Peer while at Cooks Pond. They married and settled in the Lake Shawnee section of Jefferson Twp. where they raised a family. She was a longtime member of the Hurdtown United Methodist Church and donated much time to the Women's group and Sunday school program. She loved the children and enjoyed her friendships. Above everything, Faye loved her family. She was the proud Grandma to three little ones and enjoyed their company always. Although we are saddened by her passing, we take comfort in knowing she is at peace and is reunited with her husband Don.
Predeceased by her husband Donald and her siblings Edward Sheldon and Elaine Eldridge; she leaves her children Scott Peer ( Heidi) and Danielle Kaplafka; her grandchildren Ian Peer and Alexanne & Savannah Kaplafka; her sisters Barbara Robertson and Deborah Purdy; and many more loved relatives and friends.
Published in Daily Record on May 12, 2019