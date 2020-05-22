|
|
Flora M. Guerin
Brick - Flora M. Guerin, 91, moved to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 2nd from complications related to COVID-19. She leaves her husband of 72 years, Lewis Guerin, Jr. 92 years, and her children who loved her, Kathleen and her husband Michael, Glenn and his wife Elizabeth, Scott and his wife Debbie, and Lewis III and his wife Ginny. In total, Flora leaves 12 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren. Lew continues to reside in the care of the wonderful staff at Shorrock Gardens Care Center in Brick, NJ
Raised by her single mother, Elsa Leivonen, Flora began working in her early teens playing the piano. After she and Lew were married in October 1947, she ran the household, kept the kids in line, and helped with the bookkeeping when Lew started his business, Dover Trucking Co. Flora has the distinct designation of being Bill Crowley's first employee when he started Bill's Luncheonette in Ironia in 1949. Her work resume includes the Randolph Township school system, M&M Mars in Hackettstown, and National Religious Broadcasters in Morristown. She also volunteered at her church, and for many years at Morriston Memorial Hospital where she maintained a long-standing designation as one of the hospital's highest volume blood donors. Flora was a long-time resident of Randolph, NJ; a member of Trinity Lutheran Church (Dover); Redeemer Lutheran Church (Succasunna) and Blairstown Evangelical Free Church (Blairstown).
A light in the lives of many, Flo, Mom, Grandma, will be greatly missed.
For those who wish to show your support of Flora, in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the American Red Cross 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).
Due to the current restrictions as a result of COVID-19, services will be announced at a later date. For updated information, please contact Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home at (973) 584-7264, or davishepplewhitefh.com/obituaries/
Published in Daily Record from May 22 to May 24, 2020