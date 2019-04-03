|
Florence A. Clements
Mt. Arlington - Florence Anne Clements died on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Merry Heart Health Care Center in Succasunna. She was 81. Born in Rockaway Borough to the late Nicola DiClemente and Olimbia Clements, she resided there until moving to Mt. Arlington in October 2017.
Miss Clements was the Executive Secretary with Beneficial Finance in Peapack for 40 years, and went on to work in a local law office prior to retiring. She was a parishioner of St. Cecilia's Church in Rockaway.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Albert Clements. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Nancy Anne Clements of Johnson City, NY; two nieces: Cathy (Bill) Holmes of Lewistown, MT and Mary Jo (Dave) Heyne of Mt. Bethel, PA; two nephews: Nick (Tina) Clements of Shickshinny, PA and David (Patty) Clements of Willet, NY; and numerous grand- and great-nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 5 at 10:00 AM at St. Cecilia Church, 70 Church St., Rockaway. Interment will follow at St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Rockaway.
Condolence messages may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 3, 2019