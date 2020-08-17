1/
Florence Anne (Jacko) Schmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Anne Schmidt, (nee Jacko)

Florence Anne Schmidt, (nee Jacko), passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020, after a long illness. She was 96.

Florence grew up in Newark, NJ and graduated from Weequahic High School before moving to Whippany in 1953. Florence enjoyed over 60 years in Whippany, raising her family, working as a librarian at the old Whippanong Library, and retiring from the AT&T Bell Laboratories (Lucent Technologies) in Whippany. She loved Sunday breakfast with her friends, Senior's Club, traveling, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Florence is predeceased by her husband William H. Schmidt, her son William R. Schmidt, and her son Drew Schmidt. She is survived by her daughter Gail Schmidt of Waipahu, HI, her son James Schmidt and his wife Jeanne of Bixby, OK, her son Mark Schmidt and his wife Chrissy of Flanders, NJ, her 5 beloved grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Chapel, Whippany Rd., Whippany on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Whippany. Friends and family may visit prior to the Mass on Thursday from 9:30- 10:30 a.m. at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Rd., Whippany.

Those who wish may contribute in her memory to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund at https://curealz.org/.

For additional information go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home
49 Whippany Rd
Whippany, NJ 07981
(973) 887-2186
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 18, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joan Perotti
August 18, 2020
Rest In Peace Flo...
You and I enjoyed watching our grandchildren, Amy, Jessie, and Joey grow into wonderful young adults.
Remembering Happy Times.
Much love goes with you today Flo, Mom, Grams
Maternal Grandmother Joan
Grandma Joan aka Gram
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved