Florence Anne Schmidt, (nee Jacko)
Florence Anne Schmidt, (nee Jacko), passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020, after a long illness. She was 96.
Florence grew up in Newark, NJ and graduated from Weequahic High School before moving to Whippany in 1953. Florence enjoyed over 60 years in Whippany, raising her family, working as a librarian at the old Whippanong Library, and retiring from the AT&T Bell Laboratories (Lucent Technologies) in Whippany. She loved Sunday breakfast with her friends, Senior's Club, traveling, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Florence is predeceased by her husband William H. Schmidt, her son William R. Schmidt, and her son Drew Schmidt. She is survived by her daughter Gail Schmidt of Waipahu, HI, her son James Schmidt and his wife Jeanne of Bixby, OK, her son Mark Schmidt and his wife Chrissy of Flanders, NJ, her 5 beloved grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Chapel, Whippany Rd., Whippany on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Whippany. Friends and family may visit prior to the Mass on Thursday from 9:30- 10:30 a.m. at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Rd., Whippany.
Those who wish may contribute in her memory to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund at https://curealz.org/
For additional information go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com
