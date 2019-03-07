|
Florence D. Whiteford
Somerset - Florence Whiteford 80, passed away quietly at her apartment in Spring Cottage Memory Care Facility in Somerset. Born in Newark, she graduated from Columbian Elementary and Clifford J. Scott High School in East Orange. She attended Drake Business College while beginning a 33-year career with the Bell Telephone System; retiring as a staff manager in Human Services for AT&T in December 1989. She was a lifelong member of the Telephone Pioneers and a parishioner of St. Cecilia's Church in Rockaway where she was a an Altar Server, a member of the Rosary Society, St. Monica Guild and RCIA.
She was widowed when her beloved husband of 42 ½ years, Donald J Whiteford Sr. passed in 2007. She is survived by her brother, James P Daly Jr., sister, Doris C. O'Dea; her stepson, Donald J. Whiteford Jr.; three grandchildren, one great grandchild, and five nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin on Saturday, March 9 at 11:00AM from the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway to a funeral Mass at St. Cecilia's Church, 70 Church St, Rockaway at 12:00PM. Interment will follow at St. Cecilia's Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 4:00 - 7:00PM. For complete obit and to send a condolence message visit: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 7, 2019