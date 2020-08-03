1/1
Florence E. Jensen
Florence E. Jensen

Budd Lake - Florence E. Jensen, 101 passed away August 2, 2020 at Forest Manor Health Care Center in Hope, NJ. Flo was born July 21, 1919 in Cedar Knolls, NJ and longtime resident of Budd Lake, NJ (Vasa Park).

Flo worked as a Switchboard Operator at the former All Souls Hospital in Morristown, NJ, and as a Receptionist at Sandoz Pharmaceutical many years until retirement. Flo loved music and dance and lead the members of the senior center in country line dancing. She was also known for her expert decorating skills.

Flo is survived by her children, JoAnn (Napolitano) Moran and her husband Charles of Budd Lake, Sal Napolitano, Jr. of Myrtle Beach, SC, Vincent Napolitano and his wife, Elena, and son-in-law, James Morris.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tony Moran and his wife Denise, Frank Moran and his wife Jean, Sal Napolitano, III and his wife Bea, John Napolitano and his wife Pat, Michael Napolitano and his wife Maureen, Donna Frank and her husband Edward, Sheryl Beyer and her husband Chris, Deborah Morris, Vincent Napolitano and is wife Elena. Also survived by 18 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Flo is predeceased by her beloved daughter, Florence (Mickey) Morris, daughter-in-law, Carole Napolitano, her parents Ole and Eleanor Jensen and her siblings, Eleanor Vorholz, Ray Jensen and Charlotte Kasiski.

Visitation will be held 11 to 1pm at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will be held 1pm after the visitation. Entombment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery, Hackettstown, NJ. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
