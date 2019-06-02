Services
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
4 Church Rd
Boonton, NJ
Madison - Florence S. McCullough, a longtime Madison resident, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family. She was 82. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a homegoing celebration of life for Stevanna beginning promptly at 11:00am on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 4 Church Rd, Boonton, NJ, led by the Rev. Dr. Kimberly Credit. A private family visitation will be held from 9:00am to 10:30am at the church prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Morristown. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Madison Memorial Home. For a complete obituary & further information, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on June 2, 2019
