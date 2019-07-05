Services
HOCKADAY FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE
507 Hwy 158 West Littleton Rd
Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870-0698
(252) 537-6144
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resources
Florence Scott Constantino Obituary
Florence Scott Constantino

formerly Paterson and Parsippany - Florence S. Constantino, 90, formerly of Paterson and Parsippany, NJ passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, in Henderson Nevada.

She is survived by her daughters, Pat Glinsbecker, Valerie Duffy and Beth Malone (Ricky); five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 2 PM to 4 PM at Hockaday Funeral Home in Roanoke Rapids, NC.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at hockadayfs.com
Published in Daily Record on July 5, 2019
