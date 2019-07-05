|
|
Florence Scott Constantino
formerly Paterson and Parsippany - Florence S. Constantino, 90, formerly of Paterson and Parsippany, NJ passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, in Henderson Nevada.
She is survived by her daughters, Pat Glinsbecker, Valerie Duffy and Beth Malone (Ricky); five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 2 PM to 4 PM at Hockaday Funeral Home in Roanoke Rapids, NC.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at hockadayfs.com
Published in Daily Record on July 5, 2019