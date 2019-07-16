|
Floyd F. Aumick, Jr.
Henryville, PA - Floyd F. Aumick, Jr., age 71, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at home. Floyd was born April 1, 1948 in Mount Freedom, NJ to the late Floyd and Loretta (Sturdeuant) Aumick, Sr.
The Funeral will be held 7:30 PM on Wednesday, July 17th at Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ with Chaplin Carl Bannister officiating. Cremation is private.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17th from 4:00 - 7:30 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Daily Record on July 16, 2019