Floyd Mendell
Ogdensburg - Floyd Mendell, 77, of Ogdensburg, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Floyd was born November 8, 1941, the son of the late Ruth Mendell of Passaic.
On August 5, 1961 he married Doris Manzoni who preceded him in death on January 19, 2006. He was employed by Ford motor company for more than 35 years until his retirement at age 55.
He is survived by two daughters Patty Aguilar and Sherry Rumsey and one son Richard Mendell; his six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Karen Ann Quinlan Foundation, Newton, NJ. All Services are private by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com)
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 7, 2019