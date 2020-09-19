1/
Frances L. Braviak
1927 - 2020
Frances L. Braviak

Mt. Arlington - Frances L. Braviak, 93, of Mt. Arlington, formerly of Manasquan and Whippany, New Jersey passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her home.

Frances was born January 2, 1927 in Morristown, New Jersey. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Carmine and Molly (nee Licciardiello) LaFalce.

She was a 1944 graduate of Netcong High School and Orange Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. Frances furthered her education at St. Joseph's College with a BS in Gerontology. Frances and her husband Joseph owned and operated The Braviak Funeral Home for 40 years before retiring in 1998.

She was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corp and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 155. A long time parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church, Frances was a Eucharistic Minister, a past member of the parish council, and committee member of St. Mary's Cemetery. She was a past board member of the Visiting Nurse Association and the Whippanong Library. Frances volunteered as a poll worker for Hanover Township and Manasquan Borough and volunteered at the Manasquan Coast Guard Museum.

Frances was predeceased by her beloved husband of 50 years, Joseph P. Braviak in 2006. She was the loving mother of Joseph W. Braviak (Susan), Thomas J. Braviak (Susan), Mary-Frances Bitondo (Joseph), Peter J. Braviak (Dr. Erin Bohen), and Cristina Tato (Charles). Cherished grandmother of Daniel (Valerie), Michael, Stephanie (Nick), Sarah (Richard), Lindsay, Caroline, Matthew, Katherine, and Colin. In addition, she is survived by her siblings Frank LaFalce (Vada), Julie Galdieri (Vincent), and Elizabeth Carey (John).

Services will be private. Family and friends are invited to attend the live-stream on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:30 am. The link will be available on www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Liver Health Initiative, or a charity of your choice.




Published in Daily Record from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
