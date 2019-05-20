Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
South Berkeley Chapel
Inwood, NJ
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Leo's Church
Inwood - Frances V. Scott, 82, of Inwood, passed away at her residence Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Born December 31, 1936, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Fowler and Sophie Kersten.

She is survived by three sons, Stephen Scott and wife Margaret, Stuart Scott and wife Carol, and Keith Scott; one daughter, Susan McDonald and husband Michael; eleven grandchildren, Stephen Scott, Candice Nelson, Miranda (Mandy) Dunbar, Joshua McDonald, Christopher Scott, Mark McDonald, James Scott, Peter McDonald, Danielle Scott, Bridget Scott, Thomas Scott; fourteen great-grandchildren; and one brother William Fowler.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Fowler and Theresa Aperawic.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Leo's Church at 11:00 AM with Father Alfred Obiudu, celebrant. Interment will be held in Indian Town Gap.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.

Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
Published in Daily Record on May 20, 2019
