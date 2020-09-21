Francis A. Robinson "Fritz"
Chester - Francis A. Robinson "Fritz", 89, a lifelong resident of Chester, NJ passed away on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 in Morristown, NJ. Fritz was born on March 31, 1931 to the late Ralph and Lavinia Robinson inside their farmhouse in Chester. Hard work was instilled in him at an early age, working on his family farm as a young boy and throughout his teenage years. He graduated from Roxbury HS in 1949 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving his country proudly during the Korean War. Upon returning home, Fritz began his career as an offset printer and worked for Compton Press in Morristown for many years before retiring in 1990. He was a member of the American Legion Post 342, the Community Presbyterian Church, and the Chester Volunteer Fire Dept.. Fritz enjoyed camping, golfing, farming, dancing, and was an avid fan of the NY Yankees. The most important person in Fritz's life was always his beloved wife Julia and that remained so even after her passing in 2015.
He is survived by his five devoted children, Sharon Hooey, Glenn Robinson (Angel), Ralph Robinson (Vicki), Susan Mainiero (Raymond), and Mary Robinson; his six loving grandchildren Thomas and Melissa Mainiero, Holly Ann Dominguez (Anthony), Taylor and Cody Robinson, and Jessica Gash (Rob); his two great grandchildren Ethan and Skyler Gash; and by many other loving family members and friends. He was predeceased by wife Julia Amanda Robinson; grandson, Andrew; five siblings, Dorothy, Robert, Charlotte, Helen, and Evelyn; and by his son-in-law, Alan Hooey.
Fritz's Life Celebration will include a visitation from 2-4pm & 6-8pm on Wed., Sept. 23, 2020 at the William J. Leber Funeral Home (908) 879-3090,15 Furnace Rd., Chester, NJ 07930. A 11am funeral service will be held on Thurs., Sept. 24, 2020 on the front lawn of the Community Presbyterian Church on Main St. in Chester. Military Honors and burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery following the service.
Due to the current health crisis, only 50 people are allowed in the building at one time therefore we kindly ask guests to pay your respects and be mindful of the time to give others an opportunity to do the same. Face masks are always required to be worn inside the building.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 342, PO Box 342, Chester, NJ 07930 or to the Chester Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 506, Chester, NJ 07930.
