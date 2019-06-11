|
Francis "Zip" Czipo
Mt. Arlington - Francis "Zip" Czipo passed away peacefully on June 9th, 2019 at the Regency Grande Nursing Home in Dover. Frank was 88 years of age. The Family would like to thank the Regency Grande Nursing Home for the caring service and treatment they provided.
Frank was born in Mt. Hope NJ, lived most of his life in Wharton NJ and more recently in Mt. Arlington. He was a Wharton High School Graduate. Frank served in the U.S. Navy assigned as a Radioman to the Navy's Air Patrol Squadron VP-28 flying aboard a Navy P4Y-2 during the Korean War. He was a member of the Wharton American Legion Post 91 for over 65 years, served as a two term councilman in Wharton in the 60's, but was perhaps best known by many in the area as the Owner of Zip's Peanut Shack in Wharton during the 70's into the 90's.
He was predeceased by his brothers Joseph, Stephen, John and his sister Katherine (Daku)
Francis is survived by his loving wife Jeanette (Delvey), son Kevin and his wife Ellen of NY, grandchildren; CJ Walsh and Rachel Czipo, his sister Elizabeth Murray of Succasunna and many nieces and nephews
Visitation will be held 5-8 on Wednesday June 12 at Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held 10:30am on Thursday at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery in Dover.
In Lieu of flowers, donations made in Frank's memory to a would be appreciated.
Offer condolances at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on June 11, 2019