Francis D. Giaquinto
Palm Bay, Fl - Francis D. Giaquinto died on Monday, October 14, 2019 at William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, FL. He was 88. Born in Morristown, he lived in Rockaway before moving to Palm Bay, FL over 25 years ago. Mr. Giaquinto worked at Moore Trench in Rockaway prior to retiring.
He was predeceased by his son, Francis Giaquinto Jr. He is survived by two daughters: Susan (Robert) Mihok and Kathy (Mark) Cochran; eight grandchildren: Jessica (Jerry) Magyar, Frank Giaquinto III, Michael (Jessica) Giaquinto, Maria (Denis) Giaquinto, Robert (Brittany) Mihok Jr., Michael Mihok, Allison Cochran and Kelly Cochran; and four great-grandchildren: Jerry Magyar Jr., Julianna Magyar, Michael Giaquinto and Jacob Mihok.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, October 20 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 21 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice of Health First, 1131 New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32904 (hf.org/ways_to_help/donate.cfm) Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019