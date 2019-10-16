Services
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Giaquinto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis D. Giaquinto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis D. Giaquinto Obituary
Francis D. Giaquinto

Palm Bay, Fl - Francis D. Giaquinto died on Monday, October 14, 2019 at William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, FL. He was 88. Born in Morristown, he lived in Rockaway before moving to Palm Bay, FL over 25 years ago. Mr. Giaquinto worked at Moore Trench in Rockaway prior to retiring.

He was predeceased by his son, Francis Giaquinto Jr. He is survived by two daughters: Susan (Robert) Mihok and Kathy (Mark) Cochran; eight grandchildren: Jessica (Jerry) Magyar, Frank Giaquinto III, Michael (Jessica) Giaquinto, Maria (Denis) Giaquinto, Robert (Brittany) Mihok Jr., Michael Mihok, Allison Cochran and Kelly Cochran; and four great-grandchildren: Jerry Magyar Jr., Julianna Magyar, Michael Giaquinto and Jacob Mihok.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, October 20 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 21 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice of Health First, 1131 New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32904 (hf.org/ways_to_help/donate.cfm) Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now