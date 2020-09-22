1/
Francis John "Frank" McNabb Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis "Frank" John McNabb, Jr.

Newton - Francis "Frank" John McNabb, Jr., 72, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.

Born in Glen Ridge, Frank had been a resident of Newton for many years. He received his Associate's degree from Saint Joseph Seminary in Callicoon, NY, his Bachelor's degree from St. Peter's College in Jersey City, and ultimately received his Master's in Secondary Education from Seton Hall University in South Orange. He taught English at Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington, then taught English at Dover High School in Dover. He was the English Department Supervisor for the Dover Public School District, retiring in 2004 with a teaching career spanning 34 years. Frank was also an Adjunct English Department Instructor at County College of Morris. He impacted the lives of many students. Frank valued the voice of each student and enriched their lives, guiding them toward excellence.

Frank was a member of the Teacher Advisory Council on Poetry for the Geraldine F. Dodge Foundation and was a Summer Research Fellow. His project focused on Ted Sizer's Essential School project.

The son of the late Francis John McNabb, Sr., and Margaret (McCormack) McNabb, Frank was also predeceased by two brothers, Paul and Brian. He is survived by his wife, Jeanine; his sister, Maureen LaMagna and husband, Frank; his nieces, Kristen, Allison and Francesca; and his granddaughter, Eleanor.

Services and interment are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.

Memorial donations may be made to a favorite charity or to the Mt. Irenaeus Mountain Fund, Box 100, West Clarksville, NJ 14786. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-McCracken Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved