Francis "Frank" John McNabb, Jr.
Newton - Francis "Frank" John McNabb, Jr., 72, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Glen Ridge, Frank had been a resident of Newton for many years. He received his Associate's degree from Saint Joseph Seminary in Callicoon, NY, his Bachelor's degree from St. Peter's College in Jersey City, and ultimately received his Master's in Secondary Education from Seton Hall University in South Orange. He taught English at Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington, then taught English at Dover High School in Dover. He was the English Department Supervisor for the Dover Public School District, retiring in 2004 with a teaching career spanning 34 years. Frank was also an Adjunct English Department Instructor at County College of Morris. He impacted the lives of many students. Frank valued the voice of each student and enriched their lives, guiding them toward excellence.
Frank was a member of the Teacher Advisory Council on Poetry for the Geraldine F. Dodge Foundation and was a Summer Research Fellow. His project focused on Ted Sizer's Essential School project.
The son of the late Francis John McNabb, Sr., and Margaret (McCormack) McNabb, Frank was also predeceased by two brothers, Paul and Brian. He is survived by his wife, Jeanine; his sister, Maureen LaMagna and husband, Frank; his nieces, Kristen, Allison and Francesca; and his granddaughter, Eleanor.
Services and interment are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to a favorite charity
or to the Mt. Irenaeus Mountain Fund, Box 100, West Clarksville, NJ 14786. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
