Francisco "Fran" Figueroa
Hackettstown - Francisco "Fran" Figueroa passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was 56 years of age.
Fran was born and raised in Dover, NJ, settling in Wharton, residing there for 20 years. He was employed by Picatinny Arsenal for 35 years. He latest assignment was as an Engineering Technician doing weapon research.
He played softball in the Picatinny recreational league for over 25 years. He also played in a local dart league and billiard league. He was an avid comic book collector, but his greatest love was watching movies and playing games with his children.
He is predeceased by his father, Julian Figueroa, his mother Josephina Cruz and his brothers Alejo Torres and Raymond Figueroa.
He is survived by his children, Robert Julian (RJ), Elliot, Ian and Elizabeth, their mother Elizabeth Kelly, and his brother Jose Torres. He comes from a large loving family and has many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great niece and nephew and countless aunts, uncles and cousins. He was beloved by countless friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 So. Main Street, Wharton, NJ 07885 and on Thursday September 10, 2020 there will be a 11am funeral service at the funeral home followed by the burial at Locust Hill Cemetery, 168 North Sussex Street, Dover, NJ 07860. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com