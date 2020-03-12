Services
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Resources
Frank Briant

Frank Briant Obituary
Frank Briant

Landrum, SC - Frank Briant, 74, of Landrum, passed away on March 10, 2020. He was the son of the late Elmer and Euna Briant and husband of Barbara Briant.

Frank is survived by his wife, Barbara; two grandchildren Nathan & Anna Grace Judge, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by a son, Charles Judge; two brothers, Steven & Gerald Briant; a sister Margaret Rossi; and his aunts who helped raise him, Anna Mae and Mary Briant.

Memorials may be made to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, Charles Judge Stand Down, c/o Carol Mabry, 15 Forest Oaks Way, Spartanburg, SC 29307 or to SRMC Hospice, 120 Heywood Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29303.

www.pettyfuneralhome.com. Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
