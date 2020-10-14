1/
Frank Calvin Boise
1928 - 2020
Frank Calvin Boise

Randolph - Exxon Accounting Manager, Frank "Cal" Boise, 91, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born December 6, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY. Cal and his deceased sister Doris (4/19/16) were raised by his father Frank A. after his mother Carrie died not long after his birth.

He resided in Floral Park, Point Lookout, and Barnum Isle, Long Island NY, where he served 8 years in the U.S. Naval Reserve during the Korean War. He was an exempt fireman, civic association vice president, and a publicly elected fire commissioner. At night he attended Pace University and graduated in 1959 with an accounting/business degree. He moved to Shongum Lake in Randolph NJ in 1970. He retired from ExxonMobil in 1987 after a 40 year career in NYC and Florham Park NJ, and continued as an accounting consultant with them for another 4½ years. During retirement he enjoyed numerous day bus trips and swimming at the Randolph YMCA.

He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth "Betty" (Langan) of 62 years (7/8/14). He is survived by their 3 sons: Peter and his wife Patty of Berkeley Heights NJ, Michael and his wife Tricia of Estero FL, Matthew and his wife Dania of Flower Mound TX, and six grandchildren: Krystle, Kristine, Jonathan, Michelle, Christopher and Kevin and two great grandchildren Vivienne and Jonah.

His remains will be cremated and there will be no funeral services according to his wishes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to The Center for Hope Hospice Scotch Plains (1900 Raritan Rd., Scotch Plains, NJ 07076), The Randolph YMCA (14 Dover Chester Rd., Randolph, NJ 07869), or the charity of one's choice.




Published in Daily Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
