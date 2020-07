Frank E. Stuhmer Jr.



Inverness, FL - Frank E. Stuhmer Jr., 84. of Inverness, FL. passed away on July 20, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital. Frank was born on July 21, 1935 in Waldon NY, to Ida and Frank Stuhmer Sr.



In 2006, he moved to Inverness from Jefferson Twp. Frank worked as a residential painter and contractor. He had many talents as a craftsman.



He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Pamela, granddaughter Angela and sister Louise. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 38 years, Sharen; sons Robert Stuhmer and George Huffert, daughters Jacqueline Tomkins (Glenn), Kimanca Martinez (Martin), Dawn Wambsgans (Terry), Shari Murphy (Daniel) and Laurie Paul; Sisters Myrtle Bieberich (Bob) and Arlene Yater, as well as 18 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.



Services were held on Saturday July 25.









