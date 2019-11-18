|
Frank G. Landry
Denville - Frank G. Landry, 92, a long-time resident of Denville, New Jersey, died of complications of Parkinson's disease on November 16, 2019, at Canterbury Inn assisted living facility in his hometown of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and a faithful friend to many. He was known for his dry sense of humor, his love of family, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Frank was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, the son of Frank M. Landry and Marie B. (Prevost) Landry. Schooled locally and in Worcester, Massachusetts, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for two and a half years as a Pharmacist Mate second class. He earned a BA degree at the University of Vermont and a DDS degree from the Columbia School of Dental and Oral Surgery, followed by three years in the U.S. Army Dental Service as a Captain.
In 1957, he established a dental practice in Denville, New Jersey He practiced general dentistry but also expanded into craniofacial pain management (specifically tic douloureux), implantology, endodontics, and oral surgery. Active in several dental associations, he became president of the Tri-County Dental Society, a trustee of the New Jersey Dental Association and speaker of its House of Delegates, going on to become a NJ delegate to the American Dental Association House of Delegates plus parliamentarian of the ADA Fourth District.
He joined the Rotary Club of Denville, New Jersey, in 1958, became active in various committees, and served as president in 1965. His was also active in helping those less fortunate and served for many years as Vice President and dentist for St. Peter's Orphanage in Denville. He was a lector at St. Mary's Church and a member of the Diocese of Paterson Lay Council.
He retired after 40 years. His dearly loved wife, Joan Lee, died from cancer three months later. Three years later, he returned to his hometown of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, where he married an old friend, Rosalie Vear, also widowed.
He quickly became involved in numerous volunteer activities in St. Johnsbury and served on several boards and fundraising committees, eventually earning recognition as Volunteer of the Year.
Predeceased by his dearly loved first wife, Joan Lee (Ganow), he is survived by his equally dearly loved wife Rosalie Vear; his son Chris and his wife Nancy (Thompson); and his daughter Sue and her husband Tom. He also leaves three grandchildren: Karen Hayden and her husband Charlie, Kevin Landry, and Greg Landry and his wife Lindsey, as well as two great grandchildren, Alex and William Hayden. He is also survived by his sisters Louise Plouffe and Fran Gingue, a number of nieces and nephews and their children, and several stepchildren and their families.
Services and burial will be in St, Johnsbury, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Memorial donations may be made to Caledonia Home Health & Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019