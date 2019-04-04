|
Frank J. Christian
Lake Hopatcong - Our Dad- PopPop, Frank J. Christian, (Clint) age 95 passed away on Sunday, March 31st, 2019 at the Regency Grande in Dover.
Born in Franklin to the late Frank and Rose (Szuch) Kristian, He was a longtime resident of Franklin until his marriage to Lorraine Richards then moving to Ogdensburg, and on to Lake Hopatcong. Frank was a 1942 graduate of Franklin High School. He played football for the Franklin Miners for 10 years, earning himself a spot in the Sussex County Football Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed golf, deep sea fishing, and bowling. A proud US Army Air Corps veteran of World War II, Frank was in the 405th Fighter Group. He worked for the Franklin Mine and Sparta Lumber Company, becoming a foreman for Mohawk Lumber in Sparta before his retirement.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Cheryl Niedzwiecki; granddaughter Heather Garv Mittelstadt; sisters, Ethel Paffenroth, Rose Zill, and Alice Garris; brother John Christian; and companion of 42 years, Beatrice Kennedy, Frank is survived by his two loving daughters, Pamela Garv and her husband Erik of Lake Hopatcong, and Kim Krieger and husband Mark of Franklin, by his sister Elizabeth Kolzinski, son-in-law, Gene Niedzwiecki, grandchildren Rick Garv, and wife Kristy, Stephen Niedzwiecki, Jessica Krieger-Finamore and husband, Louie and Stacie Krieger. He is also survived by great-grandchildren Sheridan Moore, Olivia Krieger, Erik J. Garv, and Emma and Laci Finamore, as well as Beatrice's loving daughters Ann Marie McCarty, husband Bob, and Michele Bannat, husband Steve.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 from 11AM to 1PM at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. A service will follow at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for the Frank (Clint) Christian Football Scholarship Fund at the Wallkill Valley H.S. Checks should be made out and mailed to Gene Niedzwiecki, 6 Bourne Circle, Hamburg, NJ 07419. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 4, 2019