Frank J. Marinaccio
Florham Park - Frank J. Marinaccio, 85, a longtime Florham Park resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019. A private family graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Following the private service, relatives and friends are invited to attend a repass to celebrate Frank's life at 12:30PM at the home of Tina Marinaccio in Morristown. If you would like to attend the repass, kindly RSVP to [email protected] for location. For a complete obituary and condolences to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on July 28, 2019