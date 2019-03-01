Services
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:30 PM
Frank J. Tavolacci Obituary
Frank J. Tavolacci

Mt. Olive Township - Mr. Frank J Tavolacci, 73, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 at the Hackettstown Medical Center after a short illness, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born and raised in the Bronx, NY and lived in Randolph before moving to Budd Lake 13 years ago. He served in the U S Army during the Viet Nam War and was a water repairman for the Township of Parsippany Water Department. He was an avid fisherman and Yankee fan, and enjoyed spending time with his grandsons.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis A Tavolacci of 28 years, son Erik Tavolacci of Texas, daughter Stephanie (and Chris) Jones Kellenberger of Byram Twp, 4 grandsons; Christopher, Marshal, Parker, and Dustin. He also leaves his sister MaryAnn (and Tony) Cusano of NJ, nieces and nephew; Christine (and James) Kane, Anthony (and Lisa) Cusano, and Patrice )and Sean Kerr) Cusano, great niece and nephew; Antonia and Anthony. He was predeceased by his grandson Dylan Joseph in 2005.

Arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com).Friends may visit from 2 - 4 pm on Sunday, March 10, the Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 with Military Honors. Donations may be made in his name to the American Kidney Foundation or the .
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 1, 2019
