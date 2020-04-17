|
Frank Joseph Mozes
Frank Joseph Mozes (Frankie Mo), 87, went peacefully to be with our Lord Jesus Christ, on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Morristown Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Frank was a resident of the New Jersey Fireman's Home in Boonton. Born in Manhattan, in 1932 and raised in Queens. He proudly served his country as a US Marine during the Korean War. Frank worked as a Truck Driver for Helms Express in Moonachie and as a volunteer Firefighter for Birchwood Fire Company #4. As Frank watched his boys become men, perhaps the proudest moment was the day he became "Pop-Pop." He wore his Pop-Pop hat and T-shirt everywhere and bragged to everyone about his new grandchild, Nicole, and later, Tracy, Tony and Sarah. He was even prouder to become Great Pop-Pop to Taylor, Gianna, Dominic and Jaxon. After he retired, Frankie moved to Hackettstown, where he joined the Allamuchy Fire Department as a volunteer. Frank is survived by his sister Josephine; son Michael and his wife Diane; son Scott and his wife Nancy, and his youngest son, Todd; his grandchildren, Nicole and her husband JR Vankampen, Sarah and her husband Aristotle Mozes, Tracy and Tony Bluteau; his great-grandchildren, Taylor Burgess and Gianna, Dominic and Jaxon Vankampen; his former wife of 23 years, Marian Mozes; his beloved nieces and nephews, Regina, Larry, Nancy, Jean, Ted, Gabby, Laura, Marie and so many others. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Frank's memory to the New Jersey Fireman's Home 565 Lathrop Ave, Boonton, NJ 07005 or to your local Fire Department. Government restrictions, private cremation services have been entrusted to Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date, please see funeral home website for full obituary and updates for services.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020