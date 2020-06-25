Frank K. Neubauer
1958 - 2020
Frank K. Neubauer, 61, of Hopatcong passed away on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center.

Frank was born on October 20, 1958 in Pequannock, NJ to the late Frank G. Neubauer and the late Bette Kennedy and also spoke very highly of his step-mother, Mary Neubauer who played a big part in his upbringing. Frank has resided in Hopatcong for 40 years. Frank enjoyed classic cars, reading, fishing, landscaping and gardening. He was an avid NASCAR fan and was fond of antique clocks. Frank worked as a forklift operator for Prudent Publishing in Landing, NJ.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl (Coughlin) Neubauer, two sons, Kurt Joseph Neubauer and Frank Logan Neubauer, granddaughter, Brooklyn Willow Neubauer and a sister, Donna Delia.

Frank's Life Celebration will include a memorial gathering on Sunday June 28, 2020 from 12:00 - 3:00 PM at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. A prayer service will be offered at 2:30 PM at the funeral home. For memorial donations, please consider Lung Cancer Research Foundation at www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org. For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit

www.leberlakeside.com.




Published in Daily Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
JUN
28
Prayer Service
02:30 PM
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
(973) 398-3000
